For people who constantly forget passwords or are careful enough to constantly change them, having a password service is pretty important. LastPass is one of the more popular ones, and now they’re introducing a new pricing and plan scheme. They also recently announced that their new Families plan will be available later this summer. There are a few changes in the three kinds of LastPass Personal Lineup schemes, which thankfully still includes a free version, along with the aforementioned Families and of course, the Premium version.

The bad news is that the Premium tier is now doubling its price to $24 per year. While the $2/month is still cheaper than the others in the market like 1Pass and Dashlane who charge $3/month, LastPass has had some security issues in the past. Customers are letting the company know they are not pleased with the price increase, although LastPass is saying that this hike is a reflection of their “investment in new features and line up to make our product an industry-leading password manager.”

Free users also get bad news since they have now removed unlimited sharing and emergency access in that tier. These two will now only be available for Premium and Families users. But those free users who have an emergency contact selected will still enjoy that feature. Even if you don’t subscribe to either plan, you still have the access on all browsers and devices as well as all the core functionalities of the service.

LastPass Families, which is at $48/year and with licenses for up to 6 users, will be available later this summer. Premium users will be able to try this out for free for 6 months.