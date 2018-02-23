Ah yes. In a couple of days, you can probably sleep much better because the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9+ will be announced officially by Samsung. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018) event in Barcelona, Spain, specifically during the Unpacked event, the South Korean tech giant will unveil the highly-anticipated next-gen premium flagship Galaxy S. We’ve heard a lot of information about its specs, features, and design but even if with only a couple of days before official launch, here were are learning more info and seeing leaks.

Perhaps we already know all there is to know about the phone. We don’t really discuss the pricing but the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are said to be sold for 841 and 997 Euros, respectively, according to Evan Blass. They are more expensive than last year’s top Galaxy pair but still cost less than the latest iPhones.

Allow us to list some of the information we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. The phones will be out in different colors: Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, Black, and Silver . The S9+ will have dual rear cameras while the other phone will only have a single rear shooter–both making up the reimagined cameras. The phones won’t have the in-display embedded fingerprint sensor. It’s located at the back, just below the camera system. There’s still the Bixby button, volume rocker, and Power button.

The phones will be unveiled at the Unpacked event. You can download the newest Unpacked 2018 app for more information. If you can’t be at the venue, you can still know what’s happening by streaming, watching in virtual reality, or by simply checking out Samsung’s official websites and social media accounts:

• Samsung Newsroom

• Samsung.com

• Samsung Mobile Press

• Facebook/SamsungMobile

• Twitter (live.twitter.com/Unpacked)

Download the Unpacked 2018 App from the Google Play Store to watch the event on your phone or tablet. Streaming will start at 6PM CET on February 25, Sunday.

VIA: Evan Blass, SlashGear

SOURCE: Samsung