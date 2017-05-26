We know JLab Audio is a new name in the mobile audio accessories business. We first heard about it when the Epic Air Bluetooth Earbuds was released in October last year as the company’s first true wireless accessory. JLab Audio is an award-winning brand that also rolled out the Party Series and the Gravity Bluetooth Neckband Adaptor and Earbuds a couple of weeks ago. More pairs have just been announced and being added to its wireless earbud colelction.

JLab Audio is showing off the Fit 2.0 Bluetooth, Metal Bluetooth, and the JBuds Pro Bluetooth. They are priced starting at $24.99 to $39.99. You can get a pair from Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Walmart among other retail stores. You can also buy one online from jlabaudio.com. The three new pairs of Bluetooth earbuds are said to offer a more comfortable in-ear solution. They’re all affordable but audio quality isn’t compromised.

The trend now is to go from wired to wireless so Bluetooth headphones are high in demand. Each pair connects via Bluetooth 4.1 and comes with an in-line remote so you can easily adjust volume, change track, play, and pause. The earbuds are also designed to help your keep your gaols in fitness. They are also sweatproof and dustproof with the IP55 rating so you don’t have to worry about the elements seeping inside.

SOURCE: JLab Audio