If you live in a house with many rooms and you always want to have music in all places possible, then the advent of multi-room speakers is probably one of the best news you’ve heard, gadgets-wise. If you’re still trying to find what brand of speakers you should place in the different places around your house, JLab Audio wants you to consider them with their recently announced Party Series Wireless Multiroom Bluetooth Speakers, featuring two speakers so far in the collection: the Block Party and the House Party.

The House Party is built more for the small to medium sized rooms with its 20-watts of power in two speakers and two passive subwoofers built into an air tight seal box-shaped speaker. The Block Party meanwhile has 50 watts from two high frequency drivers, two tweeters, and two passive subwoofers and is meant for medium to large rooms. They both have a nine-hour battery life and has an IPX4 splashproof rating so you can also use it outside in case you want to take the party to your backyard, to the park or to your neighbor’s swimming pool (with permission of course).

You don’t need any wires, WiFi connectivity, or even apps to connect the speakers. You can even connect as many as eight speakers at the same time, all with 5.8 GHz frequency and 3D sound quality. JLab says the set-up is simple enough to follow and each speaker can play, pause, track forward, track back, turn the power on and off and adjust the volume as well. It even has a sleep mode where the track will stop playing after 20 minutes if idle and then continues in place when woken up.

The JLab Audio Party Series actually won a 2017 CES Innovation Award and is now available for preorder at their online store. The House Party is at $99.99 each while the Block Party is at $149.99.

SOURCE: JLab Audio