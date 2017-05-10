JLab Audio has just introduced a new pair of Bluetooth accessory that audiophiles will love. Officially called as the Gravity Bluetooth Neckband Adaptor, this one turns your wired earbuds into wireless so you can enjoy them sans the cable. It works over Bluetooth connectivity so you can enjoy hands-free music playback.





We’ve previously featured two products from JLabs Audio–the Epic Air Bluetooth Earbuds and the JLab Audio Party Series. This time, we’re treated to this innovative item that offers value for money because you can transform any pair of wired earbuds into a more advanced wireless version.

The Gravity collar-style neckband comes with the JBuds Pro for only $39.99. You can get a pair at Best Buy or online at jlabaudio.com but it just went up for pre-order. Gravity also comes with the standard controls on the right side of the neckband like volume, play, pause, track back, and track forward.

It really is more of a neckband adaptor that can conveniently hide the wires. It offers comfort, thanks to the medical grade silicone on the neckband even up to 10 hours of listening. You can charge it with the micro-USB cable and even use it for taking important phone calls even if your earbuds don’t come with a mic.

SOURCE: JLab Audio