Believe it or not, Instagram is more than half a decade old. Since its introduction in 2012, this photo sharing app has revolutionized how netizens share their images. It used to be iOS exclusive but it hit Android way back in 2012. The app has since received numerous updates including that controversial logo change. The last update we remember was the enhanced Direct feature for more fun visual conversations. Before that, users were allowed to save live videos, share multiple photos in one post. There’s also the addition of Live Stories.

Another update that most Instagram users have been waiting for is now available. Threaded conversations and comments are now viewable on an Instagram post so you or the commenters can easily track the discussion. Previously, comments will only appear on top of one another but the latest update allows threaded discussions so you can quickly check the comments.

Comment threads have always been used in most social media networks. With replies indented, you can easily follow the conversation. It’s easier now unlike before where comments are scattered. This feature should be available in most media apps so reading won’t be confusing.

If you receive hundreds to thousands of comments on a single post, you may find this very useful. Or even if you just comment or follow comments, this will be perfect.

VIA: SlashGear