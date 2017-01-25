The Instagram Stories feature has been live for several weeks now in the United States but it hasn’t fully gone global. Instagram has been finetuning the live feature but looks like it’s ready now for more people. All Instagram users all over the world will soon be able to take advantage of live stories and start sharing videos ala Snapchat.

If you prefer Instagram but have grown to enjoy Snapchat, then you can try live videos. Record any video you think is funny or may go viral and post them in Instagram. IG is a larger community so who knows if you will be the next social media sensation.

On the Instagram app, swipe right from your video. Choose Start Live Video in the camera to record. Once video recording is done, it will disappear. Note that you won’t be able to see it again on the app. To view other live stories, check out the Top Live on Explore.

Your followers may be notified that you have a Live Video. You can see the number of viewers in the top right location of your screen. Comments will be visible at the bottom. Just click on a comment to reply or tap and hold to pin to the top. You may also choose to turn the comments off.

To have live video on Instagram Stories, you must be using at least the version 10.0 of the Instagram app for Android or iOS.

