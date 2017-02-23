If you’re at a pretty interesting event or you’re traveling and taking a ton of pictures, then you probably either flood your social media timeline or you choose just one really nice photo (which is one of the hardest things to do!) to avoid said flooding. Instagram has now rolled out a new feature which you’ll either really love or really hate, depending on what you feel about 10 photos and/or videos in just one post. Yes folks, it looks like the Instagram you knew and loved may be changing.

Once you’ve updated your app, you will now see a new icon which will let you choose up to 10 different photos and videos to include in your single post. You can edit each photo or video individually or just apply one filter (or none) for everything, in case you were going for a certain look. You can only put one caption for the whole thing for now, although they may allow you to put one for each photo or video soon. Only square images and videos are allowed for now, but that may also change eventually.

For those viewing this new way of visual storytelling, you’ll see blue dots at the bottom of the posts to indicate that you should swipe left or right to see the other images or videos included in the post. You can like and comment the way you used to, but this will only apply to the whole post as well. This seems to be a work in progress, so we’ll see more improvements in the next few months.

Of course not everyone is pleased with this new development. The Instagram purists say that this new feature has essentially killed the very essence of the photo/video sharing app. But like everything else, we’ll have to wait a few months to see whether this was a hit or a miss. For now, wait for the update to roll out to your account.

SOURCE: Instagram