When Instagram first introduced their live streaming feature last year, around November, those who are fans of the live video format got pretty excited. It still hasn’t rolled out globally, but a number of users have already been live streaming their day, when they’re traveling, an interesting (or even not interesting) event they’re at, or even just them doing absolutely nothing. Now Instagram is letting people have the option to save these live videos before they disappear into the digital ether forever.

Previously, as with most live streaming videos, once you finish your broadcast, your video will disappear from Instagram. Now, it will still disappear but before it does, you have the option to save it in case something special happened during your broadcast or you’d like to rewatch it for points of improvement for your next live video. There’s a save button on the upper right corner of the screen which you’ll see after a live session is finished. The video will automatically be saved on your camera roll.

But it will still disappear from your Instagram after you’ve saved it so if ever you would want to post it, or part of it due to the app’s video limitation, you’ll have to upload it again. The comments, likes, and other interactions are also not included when you save the broadcast. This is just the first of many improvements that they’ll be bringing to the live video within the year, as they still continue to roll out the feature to other users and other regions.

To enjoy this new feature/option, you need to update to version 10.12 of Instagram through its Google Play page.

SOURCE: Instagram