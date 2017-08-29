It’s been a month since Motorola showed off the Z2 Force edition complete with Snapdragon 835 and dual cameras. Making it a possible best seller is the Shatterproof display that is sadly not scratchproof. We saw the phone undergoing Zack Nelson’s Durability Test. It easily scratched at level 2 because it’s only a plastic screen. If you are getting this phone, we highly recommend you get a screen protector or a phone case.

Then again this Moto Z2 Force Edition is shatterproof. This means the phone will not shatter if you drop it on the floor. To prove its point, the Motorola team gathered over a hundred Motorola employees based in Chicago to demonstrate that their Moto Z2 Force Edition phones will survive drops. There really is no reason to fear the drop.

Watch the video below:

Each of the employees is seen dropping the Moto phone on the concrete floor which is where people usually and accidentally drop the phone. The video is simply to show how the Moto Z2 Force Edition can survive drops. This is the biggest phone drop we know—a hundred people dropping their phones at the same time. Watching a premium phone being dropped or thrown for testing is heartbreaking enough but not the Moto Z2 Force. It’s been designed to survive frequent drops so if you’re looking for one that is really durable for the clumsy you, consider this phone and have a worry-free mobile experience.

SOURCE: Motorola US