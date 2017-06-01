Huawei isn’t only busy with its flagship and mid-range phones. There is also the Honor brand that has been making waves in the United States. One of the OEM’s latest bestseller in the country is the Honor 6X that was first announced in October, ready with 4G VoLTE and dual rear cameras. Phone was made available in both Europe and the US earlier in January. It has undergone a durabality test and has already received EMUI 5.0 and Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

This week, Huawei announced that the smartphone is now up for purchase on 460 Target stores in the country. The $249 phone is available in Target starting yesterday, May 31. This move is one of the Chinese OEM’s strategies to expand its presence in the United States. The award-winning device is expected to attract many consumers and sell in the market because of the great specs and affordable price.

Honor has only been in the region for only two years but it is doing good. We never doubted it would because Huawei is currently the top OEM in China for a reason. It is one reliable phone that offers more value for its worth.

To review, the Honor 6X sports a large 5.5-inch full HD display, 2.5D glass screen, curved aluminum back panel, full-metal body, Kirin 655 octa-core processor, 12MP dual-lens rear camera, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 128GB, and a 3340 mAh battery.