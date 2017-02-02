The Moto G4 going through a Scratch, Burn, and Bend Durability Test made us more curious if other mid-range and budget-friendly phones available in the market will survive. The Motorola smartphone did pass the test. Next to literally go under fire is this Honor 6X from Huawei which was announced last October but was only made available in Europe and the US this January.

SCRATCH TEST. As usual, Zack started with the Mohs Hardness Scale Test. The phone easily scratched at level 2 but as it turned out, there was still a screen protector. It was removed and then glass scratched at level 4 until level 7. Displays usually scratches at level 6 but this is an affordable phone so quality isn’t as impressive. Reason could be because glass is really soft or imperfect. When you remove the sticker, some residue was left. It was the first time it happened in over 50 times Zack performed durability tests on other smartphones.

The display easily scratched as everyday objects leave a mark. The razor blade and tweezer scratches cannot be rubbed off. Maybe that’s why Huawei added a screen protector out of the box.

The front earpiece is made of metal. That’s durable enough. Good thing the size of the earpiece is small because it won’t collect a lot of grime and dirt. The front camera is protected by the same glass covering the front screen. The rear camera lens are also protected by glass so scratching the razor blade didn’t do anything.

Scratching the back panel tells as the material is metal. Also metal is the side of phone plus the SIM card tray. The metal is actually protected by plastic perhaps to work as a bit of a cushion once the phone is dropped. There’s the headphone jack and plastic side buttons. The fingerprint scanner at the back scratched in a bad way, resulting to enrollment and recognition failing.

BURN TEST. The Honor 6X only lasted12 seconds under the flame before it turned to black, telling us that it is an IPS display. (AMOLED turns white)

BEND TEST. The phone didn’t make it in this level. The glass quickly shattered, deeming the device now useless. It flexed easily because there were no screws holding the back metal panel to the frame of the smartphone.