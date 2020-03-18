The Huawei Watch GT 2e may be revealed together with the Huawei P40 series. Images that seem to be official have surfaced online. We have no doubts about the next smartwatch and as we always say, it’s only a matter of time. This one is an upgraded Huawei Watch GT 2 which actually launched last year together with the Huawei Mate 30 series. It comes with a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display and features a 454 x 454 resolution which is actually high for a wearable.

The smartwatch is powered by a HiSilicon Hi1132 chipset and ARM Cortex-M3 SoC. There’s only 4GB of memory. To connect with a smartphone, there is Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The battery is 455mAh which is said to last up to 14 days.

Huawei’s upcoming Watch GT 2e will come with a heart rate monitor and other health sensors and trackers. The watch’s sporty design makes it more attractive to make fitness enthusiasts but of course, it’s also for the ladies.

There are three color options: Black, Red, and Mint Green. Pricing is undetermined at the moment but the public launch is set to happen very soon. The Huawei Watch GT2e Smartwatch could be around $220 (200 euros) or even more affordable.

We’re looking forward to knowing if and when more sports modes will be added. The compact design will definitely remain. We’re not sure if this one though will come with Elegant and Active variants like the previous model. Let’s just wait and see.