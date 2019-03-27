The HUAWEI WATCH GT collection is getting two new editions in the form of the Huawei Watch GT Active and the Huawei Watch GT Elegant. These new smartwatch models offer long battery life and a host of special wearable features. The Watch GT series is a very popular smartwatch offering. In the same event where the P30 phones were announced, Huawei rolled out the new editions that feature great design, quality, and reliability. The Active Edition is the sporty version while the Elegant Edition is the more formal variant.

Let’s start with the Huawei Watch GT Active Edition. This version comes with a standard 1.39-inch AMOLED HD round touchscreen with 454 x 454 pixel resolution. There’s the 46mm watch face similar to the previous Classic and Sport Editions.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT Active, together with the Sport and Classic Editions, boast a two-week battery life. With basic watch usage that includes heart rate and sleeping function, you can make the most of the Active smartwatch. It can even last longer (up to a whole month) if you don’t use exercise tracking.

Huawei Watch GT Active Edition features a Triathlon mode that checks your outdoor running, open water swimming, and outdoor cycling activities. The same feature can be added to the Classic and Sport models via a software update.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Watch GT Elegant Edition is smaller in form with a 1.2-inch AMOLED HD screen, 390 x 390 pixel resolution, 42mm ceramic bezels, one-week battery, and more. This one also features the same HUAWEI TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring, AI algorithms, and TruSleep 2.0 scientific sleep tracking.

The Elegant Edition comes in either Tahitian Magic Black Pearl or Magic Pearl White. The Active Edition will be out in orange and dark green. You can customize the look by using special Fluroelastomer straps also in different colors.

