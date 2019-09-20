Aside from the new Huawei Mate 30 phones, the top Chinese OEM has also revealed the new Huawei Watch GT 2. The smartwatch is a follow-up to the Huawei Watch GT that was introduced last year but only reached the US earlier this year. We also remember the Watch GT Active and Elegant editions. The 2019 model was previously leaked with a more compact design and then more images and details were leaked. The new wearable was then confirmed to arrive with the new Mate and a smart TV at a special event in Germany.

As we mentioned already, the Huawei Watch GT 2 is available in two sizes: 46mm and 42mm. It runs on Kirin A1 processor that offers long battery life as made possible by the low-power processing. Huawei has decided to use an all-in-one 3D glass display on the watch.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 works as a health tracker for those into fitness. It boasts Bluetooth support for audio playback and calls, heart rate monitor, and professional sports data monitoring. The 46mm series can last up to two weeks on regular use including health tracking, music playback, and Bluetooth calls. The smaller 42mm model’s battery can last up to one week.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 boasts a classic design, 3D curved glass, 1.39-inch AMOLED HD precision touch screen, 454 x 454 pixel resolution, wider color gamut, Bluetooth connectivity, and a host of sports modes. The wearable can track eight outdoor sports (climbing, cycling, hiking, open water, running, triathlon, trail running, and walking) and seven indoor activities (cycling, elliptical machine, free training, running rowing machine, running, swimming pool, and walking).

This intelligent wearable can monitor bradycardia and heart failure as described. Data can be viewed in the Huawei Sports and Health App. Other features include the HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 and TruRelax technology. No information on availability and pricing yet.