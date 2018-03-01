Huawei was noted filing a patent for a new smartwatch gesture control and so we’re anticipating for the next-gen smartwatch from the top Chinese OEM. It’s been a while since we last heard about the Huawei Watch but we learned the Watch 2 model with Oreo has disabled Android Pay in the United Kingdom and the United States. That happened almost a year after the Huawei Watch Classic model running Android Wear 2.0 reached the US through Best Buy, B&H, and Amazon.

Last year’s model was launched at the MWC 2017 but since the company didn’t reveal the Huawei P20 flagship, the new Watch may also arrive in the coming weeks. It doesn’t have to be on March 27 as CEO Richard Yu already said they are not in a hurry to roll out the wearable device.

The Huawei Watch 3 will “come later”. It may not even arrive with the Huawei P20, P20 Plus, or the P20 Lite. As to when exactly, we can’t say. We just know Huawei is working on one and it might allow gesture control. It will be the third-gen smartwatch so the company may probably know the market and the consumers better.

Huawei skipped the Mobile World Congress this year and didn’t launch the premium flagship P series. The company only announced the new MediaPad M5 tablets and the MateBook X Pro.

VIA: TechRadar