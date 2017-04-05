Our new trusted leakster Roland Quandt is definitely getting busier each day. We’re guessing more people are sending him tips, leaks, and rumors. After showing us the Samsung DeX Station and Power Bank for the Galaxy S8 and S8+, both of which turned out to be true, and telling us more about the Huawei P10 even before the Mobile World Congress launch, here’s @rquandt feeding us more information about a new tablet from Huawei.

This new Android tablet is said to be the Huawei MediaPad T3 we recently sighted on TENAA. We said earlier that it will be an entry-level 8-inch device but now we’re learning there will be four models–ranging from 7 to 10-inches. Price starts at 129 Euros and can go as high as 379 Euros. The tablets could be called the MediaPad M3 and MediaPad T3.

Mr. WinFuture himself tweeted that a slew of Android tablets is arriving soon in four different variants. He shared the following information:



The Huawei MediaPad T3‘s 7-inch and WiFi model will only have an 8GB onboard storage and will cost 129 Euros which is about $138. The 8-inch version with 16GB will be ready in WiFi or LTE model for €219 and €239 ($233, $255), respectively.

A 10-inch version of the Huawei MediaPad T3 will also be ready in WiFi (€229, $244) and LTE (€297,$316). Last but not the least is the Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 WiFi that will be available for €329($350) and LTE for €379($404).

VIA: Roland Quandt