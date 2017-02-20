Huawei is back in the entry-level tablet market it seems, with the Huawei MediaPad T3. The tablet just cleared China’s regulatory organization more popularly known as TENAA, and as you know, once TENAA publishes the clearance, we can usually get a few pics and specs from the official website. It looks like this tablet is just a few days away from being launched officially.

The Huawei MediaPad T3 (model number KOB-L09) is an 8-inch tablet with an HD display (1280×800), and it will be powered by a yet unidentified 1.4GHz quad-core processor, supported by 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. For all intents and purposes, it looks like a budget tablet that will be able to do your media tasks (browsing, movies, streaming video, etc.) with the ample RAM spec.

It will have a perfunctory camera combo, only if you want to take some pics with a puny 5MP/2MP camera spec. Everything will run on Android 7.0 Nougat software, and a 4,650mAh battery will keep the lights on. If this will make it out of China, it will do so under the Honor sub-brand of Huawei.

There is no launch date or pricing information yet for the MediaPad T3, but do not be surprised if this will be one of the devices Huawei will be launching at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona just a few weeks from now.

SOURCE: TENAA