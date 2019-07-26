Despite all the challenges it’s been facing in the US, Huawei isn’t giving up. The top Chinese OEM is still the No. 1 mobile brand in China and No.2 in the world. It comes after Samsung after beating Apple earlier this year. The past months have been challenging especially ever since Google announced that it’s breaking its ties with Huawei. The news prompted other American firms to follow due to the urging of the Trump government. But after a few weeks, Google had a change of heart. It even warned the admin of bigger national security risks if it continues its tirades against China.

The brand may no longer reach the US but there is still the Honor name. Huawei may be saying that its numbers are affected and may cause hundreds of employees to be retrenched but business is still good. We’re also not forgetting that idea Huawei could lose billions in revenue but it’s thriving.

Last month the, Huawei P30 phone hit the 10 million mark. That’s only within three months. Today, we’re learning that as of May 30, total shipments of Huawei phones for the year has hit 100 million. This shows people still have confidence in Huawei.

We have no exact figure what percentage is for the Huawei P30 but the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) will be part of the lineup. The 5G phone will be introduced in key markets. For now, let’s tell the world what makes the Huawei P30 special. The phone comes with a SuperSensing Leica Quad Camera, Breathing Crystal, 10x Hybrid Zoom, and Amber Sunrise among others.

The Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) will continue to offer premium specs like the Kirin 980 and 7nm 5G multi-mode chipset Balong 5000 plus a large battery and bigger display. Of course, there’s 5G connectivity but we believe it will make the Mate phone another bestseller.