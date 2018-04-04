Late in 2017, Huawei launched their Huawei Mate 10 flagship phablet, powered by their own HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset. The special element of the Kirin 970 was that it had a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) – a dedicated chip for handling artificial intelligence (AI). There have been signs that Huawei has been developing software to take advantage of in-device AI, and they might just have a go at Google Assistant soon. But even underneath all that is HiAI, Huawei’s own artificial intelligence engine.

Huawei just announced that their new P20 flagships, both still powered by the Kirin 970 chipsets, will be carrying HiAI – an artificial intelligence engine that can give the phone, and even apps installed on the phone, more capabilities because of machine learning. According to Huawei, the HiAI Engine opens application capabilities, integrates “a plurality of AI capabilities and apps [that make] the apps more intelligent and powerful.” Developers can now download the DDK (Driver Development Kit), SDK, and IDE for the HiAI Engine.

Currently, HiAI will have features that will help mostly in photography and imaging. HiAI engine includes a Computer vision (CV) engine, giving the P20 phones “capabilities by which computers simulate the human visual system to sense the ambient environment, and determine, recognize and understand the composition of space,” according to Huawei. The capabilities of the CV engine include Image Super Resolution, Facial Recognition, and Object Recognition.

If more apps use HiAI’s capabilities, then using these new Huawei phones will just get better. Right now, Huawei is already making available the DDK (Driver Development Kit), SDK, and IDE for the HiAI Engine. You can check those out at the end of the source article (link below).

VIA: XDA