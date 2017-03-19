After being sighted on TENAA and being listed early on a Dutch retailer website, the Huawei P10 Lite is now available for pre-order. The phone was officially announced in the UK and is up for pre-order in the region through the My EE Shop. The Huawei P10 Lite 32GB Black model will arrive to your doorsteps or to a local EE store within 14 days if you order today.

Highly recommended is the 4GEE Plan from EE Limited which costs £30.99/month for 24 months. Plan includes 5GB of data, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, EU roaming calls and texts, up to 60Mbps data speed, 500MB EU, and three months of BT Sport app. The HUawei P10 Lite will be available at no extra cost with this special plan.

The Huawei P10 Lite boasts of a 5.1-inch screen, 1920 x 1080 resolution, Huawei Kirin 655 octa-core A53 processor, Mali-T830MP2 GPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card for storage expansion, 12MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, 8MP selfie camera, micro-USB port, and a 3000 mAh battery. Phone already runs Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.1 out of the box.

Other color options include white or gold apart from the black model. Price tag reads 349 euros which is about $370 in the US. Device is also now up for pre-order on Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone and will be ready starting March 31.

VIA: EE