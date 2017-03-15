The new Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are getting a new sibling. We knew this Lite version will be arriving as we already saw it listed on a Dutch retailer website. While the top two P10 phones put the focus on photography, this one is the souped-down version, making it more like a mid-range variant.

Monclick just listed the new smartphone up for pre-order complete with specs and features. The Huawei P10 Lite comes equipped with a 5.2-inch IPS display, 12MP rear camera, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, Kirin octa-core processor, 4G LTE connectivity, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, and a single SIM slot.

Phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box when it is released beginning April 11 in Italy for only 349 euros which is about $370 in the US.

Design-wise, this one looks just like the Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus we’ve seen earlier.

Huawei P10 Lite Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

• Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 655 chipset

• Display: 5.2 inches

• Battery: 142 g

• RAM: 4GB RAM

• Storage: 32GB (up to 256GB via microSD)

• Cam: 12MP rear, f/2.2, autofocus, LED flash

• Cam: 8MP front-facing, f/2.0, 1080p

• Connectivity: Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB, 4G/LTE, WiFi

• Others: Fingerprint sensor, Geo-tagging, Active noise cancellation, and FM radio

VIA: HDBlog, Monclick