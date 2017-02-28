Aside from the Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus, the top Chinese OEM also has the Huawei P10 Lite to offer. We sighted it on TENAA last month and we were expecting it to be announced soon after the main P10 was launched. This one though has landed in the Netherlands as a souped down version of the flagship device. It’s already listed on some online retail stores in the country.

As spotted earlier, the specs are as follows: 5.2-inch IPS screen, 1080p resolution, Kirin 655 octa-core A53 processor, Mali-T830MP2 GPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 8MP front-facing camera, 12MP rear camera (with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture), 8MP front-facing selfie camera, micro-USB port, and a 3000 mAh battery. This phone may be the ‘Lite’ version but it’s a bit bigger than the P10 that only has a 5.1-inch screen.

Just like the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, this one obviously runs Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.1.

Huawei P10 Key Specifications:

• Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat, EMUI 5.1

• CPU: Huawei Kirin 655

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 32GB (expandable)

• Display: 5.1 inches, 1920 × 1080 resolution

• Main Camera: 12MP rear camera

• Secondary Camera: 8MP selfie

• Battery: 3000 mAh

• Weight: 142 g

The Huawei P10 Lite will be out in stores beginning on March 31 in the UK. That’s one week after the Huawei 10 is commercially released. You can choose from any of the three color options: gold, white, or black. Price is set at 349 euros ($370).

VIA: Android Planet