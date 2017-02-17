We don’t want to be confused anymore so we’d like to set the record straight when it comes to the Honor 8 Pro and the Honor V9. Well, the two are actually just one and the same. We know Huawei has confirmed that the Honor V9 phone will be revealed officially before the Mobile World Congress takes place. On February 21, the top Chinese OEM is expected to launch the phone recently sighted on TENAA while a ChinaMobile logo at the back panel. Reaching the Chinese FCC means the model will be introduced in the country very soon.

Another model will be released soon–the Honor 8 Pro. This one though will be unveiled a week later on February 28 in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress. It’s the same as the Honor V9 but with a different name under the Honor brand. It will be the global version to be released in several key markets like the United Kingdom and the United States.

There will be no obvious difference between the two. Maybe just the logo but the specs will be almost the same: 5.7-inch QHD display screen, 46GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB built-in storage, 2.4 GHz octa-core Kirin 960 processpr, 3900 mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, 8MP front-facing camera, and a 12MP + 2MP dual camera setup.

The upcoming Honor 8 Pro is said to be available later in March with an unknown price. The Honor 8 currently costs USD$399 so the Pro version should be around that price or just a bit higher.

VIA: HI-TECH@mail.ru