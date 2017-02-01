Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, is expected to be at the Mobile World Congress 2017. Spotted earlier on TENAA was the Honor V9 and the Huawei P10 Lite. Now we’ve got information that an Honor 8 Lite will be unveiled as a new mid-range phone. This isn’t just rumor because images have already been published and made available to the Scandinavian region.

The Honor 8 Lite is listed with a 280 euro price tag. It bears the familiar Honor design and features a plastic build and a glass back. Features noted include a rear camera and a MicroUSB 2.0 port.

The Honor 8 Lite will actually remind you of the 2017 Huawei P8 Lite which was recently announced in the UK. We can say that the Honor 8 Lite is simply a variant of the P8 Lite 2017 model. Not much details have been given but like the Huawei P8 Lite, this Honor 8 Lite will be available in blue, gold, white, or black.

Just to recap the P8 Lite’s specs, there’s a 5.2-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD resolution,3GB RAM, Octa-core Kirin 655 chipset, 16GB onboard storage, 3GB RAM, microSD card slot, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, USB 2.0 port, Type-B connector, Bluetooth 4.1, and a 3000mAh battery. We’re safely assuming the specs of the Huawei P8 Lite and Honor 8 Lite are almost the same.

VIA: WinFuture