Remember the Honor 8 Lite we mentioned yesterday being prepped for the Mobile World Congress event later this February? The new smartphone from Huawei just surfaced in Finland with some information. The new Honor device comes equipped with a 5.2-inch LTPS screen, Full HD resolution display (1080 x 1920), 2.5D glass , 3GB, octa-core Kirin 655 processor, 16GB onboard memory, a microSD/SIM card slot, and a 12MP camera with F2.2 aperture.

The Honor 8 Lite is now up for pre-order in Finland but it should start shipping and hit the stores on February 17. You can choose from either the white or black model but you can wait for the gold and blue version arriving next month.

So Huawei didn’t wait for the Mobile World Congress to announce this new smartphone. That’s fine but we’re curious why the South Korean tech giant chose Finland to be one of its first key markets for the new Honor phone.

Price tag of the Honor 8 Lite reads EUR 269. Suomimobiili shared the excitement of having an Android-powered Nokia phone. It already runs Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.0. A 3000mAh battery also powers the new Honor smartphone. No other information is available but we’re positive this one is for real and are not just some fan renders or rumors.

VIA: Suomi Mobiili