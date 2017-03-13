We’ve been saying that Huawei is preparing for the Honor V9. We thought it would be unveiled during the Mobile World Congress as it already reached TENAA but the Chinese OEM only launched the Huawei P10 and the P10 Plus. The so called Honor V9 is also believed to the the Honor V8 Pro as another V8 variant. We’re guessing the Honor brand is only continuing the V8’s success after the V8 Max and the basic V8 model which came out with dual lens camera setup.

Back in January, the Honor V9-Honor V8 Pro passed through the Chinese FCC looking nothing different from previous Honor phones. It was listed as DUK-TL30 with the following features and specs: 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, 2.4GHz Kirin 960 octa-core chipset, dual SIM support, 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, 12MP rear camera, 12MP selfie camera, and a 3900mAh battery. The standards are also available: 4G LTE, VoLTE, USB, GPS, Bluetooth, and Infrared.

A teaser was posted by Roland Quandt (@rquandt), saying the Honor V9 will be going international on April 5, 2017. There’s also a mention of the phone color options such as black, blue, and gold. No specs have been provided but we’re hoping the information we already know will turn out to be true.

VIA: Roland Quandt