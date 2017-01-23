Huawei is very much busy these days. Of course, aside from the fact that it is the top Chinese OEM today, there is the Mobile World Congress happening in about a month from now. We’ve recently heard of the P10 and P10 Lite visiting TENAA and now here’s another one: the Honor V9. Huawei’s Honor sub-brand has become successful in the mid-range category and there’s no stopping the company from adding more to its lineup of Android devices.

This Honor V9 also passed through TENAA which means the phone will be out in China soon. As an obvious follow-up to the Honor V8, this one is more of a premium device with the specs listed. There’s the 5.7-inch QHD display screen and 6GB RAM.

The phone is also known as model number DUK-TL30. Other specs and features include a 2.4GHz Kirin 960 octa-core processor, dual SIM support, 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, 128GB built-in storage, microSD card slot, 12MP rear camera, 2MP selfie cam, and a 3900mAh battery. There’s also the standard connectivity options and sensors like 4G LTE, GPS, VoLTE, USB, Bluetooth, and Infrared.

Several photos have been published on TENAA so we have a glimpse of what could be the Honor V9. Design-wise and again, this looks like any older Huawei phones we’ve seen.