The Huawei P10 may be Huawei’s best phone yet in terms of mobile photography, this according to mobile camera standards specialists DxOMark. The Huawei P9 and the P8 before it got middling scores from the standards outfit, with the P9 only getting a score of 80 even if it was the first camera that featured Huawei’s partnership with legendary German photography brand Leica. The Huawei P10 is a totally different animal, it seems, as it lands in the top 3 of DxOMark’s best ranked phones for mobile photography.

The Huawei P10 earned 87 points after DxOMark’s testing, jumping up to third place in the rankings right there with the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, the Sony Xperia XZ, and the Xperia Z5. It’s probably the top ranked phone with a dual camera setup, it seems. The P10 is only bested by the likes of the Samsung S7, the Sony Xperia X Performance, and the HTC 10, while the Google Pixel remains king of the hill.

DxOMark praises the Huawei P10 for a very accurate autofocus mechanism. The images are great even with poor lighting, and the color rendering is very vibrant and accurate. The 88 sub-score in the photos department tells you all you need to know about the P10’s imaging performance. It also produces a competent 84 sub-score for videos.

There’s room for improvement, as always. DxOMark points out that the P10 could use more color accuracy in outdoor shots, while the video department suffers from noise and shading in poorly lighted environments. But overall, this should tell you that Huawei is improving by leaps and bounds in the mobile camera department.

SORCE: DxOMark