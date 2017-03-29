It’s true. Huawei has been preparing the Honor V9 aka Honor 8 Pro. We said it will be announced on April 5 but looks like it’s ready to go public ahead of schedule. The Honor 8 Pro was recently sighted on Huawei’s Russian website. This is the same Honor V9 that was spotted on TENAA back in January. Don’t be confused though because other related variants are available like the Honor V8 Max and Honor 8 Lite apart from the basic Honor V8.

We won’t refute this one because all information and photos are from the company website. Features of the Honor 8 Pro include a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, 515 ppi pixel density, HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor, dual 12MP main camera, 4K Ultra HD video recording, Mali G71 GPU, 64GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM, dual SIM card, 4G LTE connectivity, and a 4000mAh battery. Other connectivity options include VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, USB and Infrared. The specs actually match the Honor V9’s.

We’re thinking the Chinese OEM isn’t supposed to publish the page yet but some genius netizens saw the link. Then again, you can’t trust those excited Chinese in sharing what Huawei has in store for the market. If not the Chinese, them Russians maybe? The sourse doesn’t matter now. We’re just glad that Huawei is doing its best to bring quality phones to the mobile industry.

SOURCE: Huawei