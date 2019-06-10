The HTC U19e is expected to be announced this week. It will be the next mid-range Android phone from the Taiwanese tech giant. It will be a flagship device with almost premium specs. The next HTC U phone may arrive with a big 6-inch screen with FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The 3930 mAh battery could also come with Quick Charge 4 technology. The dual rear camera system and selfie shooter will be enough to produce quality shots.

The official launch date is said to be June 11 which is tomorrow already. We’re looking forward to the new HTC phone because it’s been a while since the company released something new.

This is different from the HTC Exodus 1s Blockchain phone. This will be the next HTC U phone. Rumor has it the two may be similar transparent back edition but we’ll have to wait and see.

Other specs and features of the HTC U19e are listed below: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 128GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and Android 9.0 Pie OS. When it comes to imaging, there may be the dual 12MP and 20MP rear cameras with f/1.8, AI, auto HDR, manual mode, and 4K recording. The selfie shooter could also be a dual camera setup with 24MP and 2MP pixel lens. The latter may be for iris unlocking for added security apart from the fingerprint reader on the back.

The idea of a 3930mAh battery remains. There will be USB Type-C, HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. When it comes to color options, there may be purple and light green models. Another version may also be out: a transparent back edition.

The HTC U19e may be a game-changer for HTC as the brand has been struggling. Last month, smartphone online stores in China were temporarily shut down. This was made known to us after HTC was reportedly planning to re-enter Indian market through licensing.

HTC definitely needs to improve on mobile strategy and smartphone sales this year. We’re crossing our fingers the HTC U19e will help.