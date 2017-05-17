After dozens of features about the HTC U11 aka HTC U Ocean, we’ve finally got our hands on the new smartphone that boasts of “squeezable edges“. This phone surprised us all as it becomes the newest winner on DxOMark. We have yet to write a comprehensive analysis of the new premium flagship phone but while waiting, here are some availability details.

The HTC U11 is the Taiwanese tech giant’s biggest flagship for 2017. Pre-orders just opened up in the United States for the unlocked variant which will work on most carriers in the country. You can place your orders on Amazon for the $649 phone. It will ship in June running Android 7.1.1 Nougat plus a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 charger, USB-C HTC USonic headphone, and USB-C to headphone jack adapter out of the box. Color options include Brilliant Black, Amazing Silver, and Sapphire Blue.

As for a carrier-exlusive phone, it really is exclusive to one network only. HTC made a deal to have a permanent partner in the United States. The said company will sell the HTC U11 under an Unlimited Freedom package worth $50. Device payment will be $29 each month for two years. The plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data for the first line. It also includes 10GB/month of mobile hotspot data plus HD video streaming.

You can only choose between the Brilliant Black and Sapphire Blue version. Shipment will begin on June 9 and if you pre-order for one soon, you will also receive a Amazon Echo Dot smart-speaker for free.

Expect to hear similar announcements in specific countries. You can pre-order for the HTC U11 Sapphire Blue model HERE for a lower price of $599.

VIA: SlashGear