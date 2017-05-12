We’ve already started our countdown to May 16. It’s the day when HTC will finally unveil the HTC U11 which we sometimes call as the HTC U Ocean. The next flagship phone is highly anticipated because of the squeezable side edges we’ve been seeing in several ad teasers already. We’ve been bombarded with a number of leaked images and information that we believe nothing hasn’t been said yet. We just want to know about the side edges and see what all the squeezing actions will really do.

HTC has posted another teaser with a ‘Squeeze for a Brilliant U’ reference. We’ve heard of this tagline before and we’re very much certain you will have to do a lot of squeezing. We’re guessing perhaps the edges of the phone will be able to respond to different preset functions as demonstrated in a video from HTC.

So here’s what we know so far about the upcoming HTC U11: it will have a 5.5-inch Quad HD screen, 2560 × 1440 pixel resolution, 2.4GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core chipset, 64GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM, Sense UI on top of Android 7.1.1 Nougat, Edge Sense feature, 16MP selfie cam, and a 12MP rear camera with Ultrapixel 3. And sorry, it might not have headphone jack.

Watch the latest teaser below:

SOURCE: HTC USA