The HTC U11 is one formidable flagship phone, and it was about time that HTC came back on the map for great smartphones. The new HTC flagship smartphone probably has all that a smartphone user can ask for in a top-tier phone, except maybe in the video recording department. But that’s set to change soon.

HTC has announced via Twitter that 60fps (frames per second) video recording will soon be available on the HTC U11. At the moment, you can only record 30fps videos on the HTC flagship, both at full HD (1080p) and at 4k (2160p) resolutions. Sadly, there’s none of that buttery smooth videos you get from 60fps recording available in flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 at the moment.

But that’s set to change soon, as 60fps recording will probably arrive via a software update. Remember, the HTC U11 has one of the best cameras on a smartphone, as far as DxOMark is concerned, and it’s a shame that 60fps videos are not available.

The number of frames per second dictates smoother transitions from frame to frame, resulting in smoother looking videos. There’s no information yet on when the update is coming, but it should be soon.