It is still summer but the likes of HTC wants to make things more fun for the mobile consumers by offering a Summer Sunset Sale. This promo can give up to $300 off whatever smartphone is included in the lineup. The latest phone that you may be interested in is the HTC U11 which impressed the industry with its Edge Sense. The device also comes with Amazon Alexa and dual cameras that scored high on DxOMark, HTC USonic for high-quality audio, and the HTC Sense Companion that remembers your activities.

The phone is now available in the United States. There’s the 6GB RAM and 128 GB model that will only be available in nine countries. In the US, you can now pre-order for this premium variant starting today, July 25. Price tag of the phone reads $729.

If that is too much for you, simply get the basic version for $649. Other HTC smartphones offered with a discount include the HTC 10 which is now $399 ($300 discount), HTC U Ultra for $499 ($250 off), and the UA Healthbox with a $180 discount. More devices are being offered with much lower prices beginning today until August 7, Monday. Feel free to check if the HTC U Play, Desire 10 pro dual SIM, One A9s, Desire 555, and One X10 are still in stock.