Loyal Huawei fans may be anticipating for the upcoming Mate 10 but the Chinese OEM still has the Honor line. Huawei is for the premium phones while the Honor is more for the budget devices. After the Honor 9 phone got its Robin Blue color variant a few weeks ago, here’s the Honor V9 Play as the latest mid-range device. It’s an offshoot of the Honor V8 Pro that is actually just the Honor V9.

The new Honor V9 Play comes equipped with a 5.2-inch screen with 720p display, a 3000mAh battery, 8MP selfie camera, 13MP rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and f/2.2 aperture, 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, 3GB or 4B RAM, dual SIM slot, and 4G LTE connectivity. There is a fingerprint scanner on the rear. The phone already runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and is topped by the EMUI 5.1.

The Honor V9 Play will cost CNY 999 which is around $153 for the 3GB RAM version while the 4GB RAM will be CNY 1,199 ($183). This is yet another one inexpensive Android phone with specs that are good enough for basic smartphone use. It will roll out in China starting September 12, Tuesday next week.

VIA: Vmall

SOURCE: Honor