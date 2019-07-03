Even if Huawei is facing a number of challenges in the global market, the top Chinese OEM is still working on new phones. After Honor 20, there’s the Honor 9X to be revealed. It follows the Huawei Honor 9 Lite and the Honor 9. The Honor 9 was first made known to us back in 2017 in China with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It was released in select European countries and was followed by Honor 9 Premium with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Honor 9 Lite also followed the same year with dual rear and selfie cameras and an 18:9 screen. It rolled out in India with quad lens cameras. The phone then expanded to Western Europe and now it’s getting another variant in the form of the Honor 9X.

Huawei’s Honor 9X will launch on the 23rd of July. It will be out with a 7nm Kirin 810 processor as another mid-ranger. The device actually follows the Honor 8X from last year.

The Honor 9X will be announced in China and will be out in the market just before July ends. It will also be available in a number of international markets. When it comes to specs, we know the phone may arrive with a triple rear cam setup with a 24MP primary sensor.

An Honor 9X Pro may also arrive and that one will be more impressive with four rear shooters with a 48MP as the primary sensor. We can also expect EMUI 9.1 already based on Android 9.0 Pie. Nothing much to say on the specs and features but the HiSilicon Kirin 810 octa-core processor will make it more powerful compared to the Honor 8X.

The Honor 8X was one of Honor’s best-selling phones. The sub-brand sold 10 million units within five months. We’ll take note of the Honor 9X’s popularity and customer reviews once it is officially and publicly announced.