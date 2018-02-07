The Huawei Honor 9 made an impression with its 6GB RAM and 128GB max storage when it first launched in China last year. After that teardown treatment by MyFixGuide, the smartphone has since reached select countries in Europe and Asia. We were told it wouldn’t reach the United States but it did and then new variants were soon introduced. There’s the Premium, a Robin Blue version, and the Honor 9 Lite which was sighted on TENAA with an 18:9 screen and dual rear and selfie cameras.

Huawei once again made an impression with the Honor 9 Lite because it rolled out with quad lens cameras in India. Now Western Europe is getting the phone as the top Chinese OEM has officially made an announcement. The device comes equipped with a 5.65-inch edge-to-edge FullView HD screen with 2.5D glass, 3000mAh battery with Super Charge tech, and a 2.36 GHz octa-core Kirin 659 processor.

Making this phone a winner are the four cameras–dual 13MP and 2MP rear cameras and dual 13MP and 2MP front-facing shooters. There are several beautification features that will come in handy for everyone.

After its success in China and India, the Huawei Honor 9 Lite is expected to become another bestseller in Europe. Pricing is set at EU €229 or UK £199.

SOURCE: Huawei