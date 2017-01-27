The Huawei P8 Lite is still alive. Yup, this one isn’t going away anytime soon. In fact, Huawei already announced that Europe will be getting a 2017 variant. No need to wonder when it will be available because it’s now ready in the United Kingdom. No major upgrade here but the specs have been improved with Android 7.0 Nougat, EMUI 5.0 user experience, and a faster processor.

Phone comes equipped with a 5.2-inch IPS LCD, 1920 x 1080p Full HD resolution, Octa-core Kirin 655 processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for expansion, 8MP front-facing cam (f/2.0 aperture), 12MP rear camera (LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus), 3000mAh battery, and Dual-SIM support. The Huawei P8 Lite (2017) also comes with the usual standards like 4G LTE, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 port, Type-B connector, and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity.

The older P8 Lite model will still be available at some retailers in the region but with a lower price. Note that the previous Android 5.0.2 Lollipop-powered P8 Lite will be £179.99 and with much lower specs: 5-inch 720p low-resolution display, 2GB RAM, and Kirin 620 chipset.

Vodafone will first release the P8 Lite 2017 in the United Kingdom online after offering the product in retail stores and via phone sales line. You can avail of the smartphone for only £185 upfront or with a £16 monthly fee on contract beginning February 1.

