Huawei is so much busy these days. The Chinese OEM has been preparing for the launch of the Huawei P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite while trying to settle a patent-royalty problem with Qualcomm. In the US, it’s busy selling the Huawei Mate SE despite the cold reception. The company is also set to launch HiAssistant in the Chinese market and will try to beat the Google Assistant and Alexa. We’re not forgetting the Huawei Watch 3 that will also launch this year.

Meanwhile in China, Honor is working on a new mid-range phone. The Honor 7C will be announced this coming March 12. The phone has reached TENAA already which means it is almost ready for its debut in the country.

A video ad featuring the Honor 7C was shown online, giving us a preview of the new Android phone. It looks similar to the Honor 7X but as a watered-down version. It’s like the Honor 9 Lite because of the quad lens cameras so let’s wait and see how this one will be different or better.

To review, the TENAA page lists an 18:9 fullscreen display, dual rear camera setup, dual front-facing cameras, rear fingerprint scanner, and EMUI 8.0 based on the Android 8.0 Oreo.

VIA: Android Hits