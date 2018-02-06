Huawei is one with LG in not launching their next-gen flagship phones. The top Chinese OEM isn’t in a hurry to release a new phone because it’s been regular in introducing models. The Huawei P smart aka the Honor Enjoy 7S just launched in the UK. The Huawei P20 is already in the works and we’re assuming is now in the production stage. After the Huawei Honor 7X, another Honor 7 is set to launch in the form of the Honor 7C.

Recently spotted on TENAA, this only means the phone will be out in China soon. The phone with model number LND-TL30 is believed to be the Honor 7C. We’ve got the images below in a gallery.

When it comes to specs and features, the Huawei Honor 7C will have an 18:9 fullscreen display, dual front-facing cameras, dual rear camera setup, rear fingerprint scanner, and the Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0. If those dual rear and selfie shooters are for real, then this will also have the same quad lens cameras as with the Honor 9 Lite.

The last Honor 7 variant revealed was the Honor 7X. We don’t doubt the Honor 7C’s existance. It’s just a matter of time before the official unveiling of the new mid-range phone. We’re interested to know if this will reach India.

