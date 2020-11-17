Nokia aficionados are in for good news, hopeful confirmed this time – but we still cannot be sure. Reportedly, HMD Global is slated to launch the much-awaited flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView alongside two mid-rangers, the exciting Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3, by the end of 2020. This is certainly not the first time we are hearing about the launch of either of these devices. The 9.3 PureView has been coming our way since the first half of this year, but like everything else, the release for the phone has been pushed back owing to the pandemic.

Recently there were reports that Nokia was planning a major launch in Q3 to unveil the 9.3 PureView and the Nokia 7.3. That period has elapsed and also the possibility of the phones launching this month (in November) have been called off, reasons unknown at the moment.

In the latest report, NokiaPowerUser via its insider sources claims, HMD Global is targeting the end of 2020 to launch these three new smartphones. There is confirmation that the Nokia 7.3 5G is going to be announced, though there are still clouds of uncertainty on whether the Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 9.3 PureView will also see the light of day.

As you’d know, the 9.3 PureView is Nokia’s flagship smartphone for the year. It is thus tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and features a 6.29-inch QHD+ P-OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. For the optics, the smartphone may have a penta-cam setup on the back with 108MP main primary lens with Zeiss optics. The phone could have an in-screen front camera and will feature a 4,500 mAh capacity battery.

Nokia 7.3 is a rumored mid-range 5G phone that would feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay screen with Snapdragon 690 chipset. The phone will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery and run Android 10 out of the box. It is believed to have a quad-cam module on the rear with ZEISS optics comprising 48MP main shooter. Nokia 6.3 is going to be another mid-ranger to reckon, it will roll out with other Snapdragon 670 or 675 and have ZEISS-branded optics.