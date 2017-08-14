Google must have smarted a little – ok, a lot – from the bad criticism their Nexus line of smartphones got when talking about camera performance and quality. This is probably why they moved to resolve this with the Google Pixel, and resolved it they did – the Google Pixel was top dog in DxOMark’s mobile camera benchmarks for a long time until the HTC U11 finally beat it recently.

Google Pixel’s renowned camera performance boiled down to software, which we detailed in an earlier report about Google’s HDR+. We all know that now, HDR+ is the default mode for the Google Pixel’s camera, giving users just that much better camera performance. The good news is, Google’s camera app – yes, the one with HDR – has now been ported for use on many 2016 and 2017 phones powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820, 821, and 835 chipsets.

As you may have surmised, the Google Pixel’s camera app is exclusively used only in the Pixel smartphones. To our good fortune, a Ukrainian developer who goes by the handle “B-S-G” has ported the said app for other phones, allowing them to use Google’s software trick on their phones as well. Check out the images below, taken on a Snapdragon 820-powered OnePlus 3 – the images on the left taken without Google Camera’s HDR+ and the ones on the right with HDR+.

From a majority of the reports, the feedback is great and that the app actually produces better images for these devices. Would you want to try this app for your phone? Download the APK from the source link below.

VIA: XDA