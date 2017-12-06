The Google Pixelbook was launched only a couple of months ago. It works with a Pixelbook Pen so you can be more productive than ever. The stylus makes it easier for you to input information or draw images. The only problem we see about the phone is that it’s too expensive at $999. It’s a Chrome OS-powered laptop and it should be budget-friendly or at least well within mid-range but this clearly isn’t.

The Pixelbook is indeed pricey and so it’s only right that the laptop is protected. As with any new device, it is recommended you buy a protective sleeve. Choose one that is ready for rugged use so the Pixelbook won’t get dented or be scratched. We already saw the Bellroy Pixelbook Sleeve before but it’s still expensive at $89. You have a new option but it’s still unavailable–the Sleeve for Pixelbook.

There is no official announcement by Google yet but we’re assuming this is another ‘Made for Google‘ product but at this point, details are still scarce. We just know it will have a magnetic closure, microfiber lining, and a microfiber exterior. The Stone-colored Pixelbook sleeve can also fit a Pixelbook Pen.

If you have Pixelbook Pen and you need to replace the tips, you can get three for only $15 with tweezers from the Google Store.

VIA: Android Police