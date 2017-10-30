Earlier this month, Google announced the new Pixelbook. It arrived with a Pixelbook Pen but is sold separately. We haven’t heard anything new about it except for the Lightroom app getting optimized for the device. Now these two accessories for the Pixelbook have appeared on the Google Store: the Pixelbook Sleeve and the Pixelbook Pen Clip. Both products are from a brand called Bellroy.

The special sleeve protects the Pixelbook while it holds the stylus securely and yet easy to reach anytime. It also protects the device from water splashes. Materials used for the sleeve were leather and a special water-resistant fabric. Bellroy offers a three-year warranty with this item because it knows that it is that durable and reliable.

The Bellroy Sleeve for Google Pixelbook is available for $89 in Light Gray or Black. Meanwhile, the Pixelbook Pen Clip is very much affordable at only $29. It easily clips to the Pixelbook screen so it is easy to see and reach whenever you need it. The leather holder is soft but it is secure enough to help your phone. Together with the leather sleeve, your Pixelbook is guaranteed to look more stylish and more powerful at the same time.

