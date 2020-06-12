Google Stadia entered the market with a lot of potentials. Google’s newest gaming platform has been around since last year. It’s not exactly perfect right now but we know the tech giant has been working on improvements and fixes. Less than two weeks ago, we reported that Stadia 2.19 APK hinted at non-certified phone support and touch controls. Stadia Pro also added five new games this June. Stadia wireless controller support also recently rolled out for PC with more free titles.

We know Stadia can be further improved and we’re looking forward to that 4K TV support and Google Assistant integration. As integration with more phones is being confirmed or underway, Stadia users can take advantage of new games available.

If you’re wondering if you’re Android phone works with the Stadia, here is a list of devices that can play games on the platform: OnePlus 5 and 5T, OnePlus 6 and 6T, OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G, OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro. These are all OnePlus phones but many other models are also supported. Check if the device can install the Stadia app and most likely, it’s supported. (Search for the app and Play Store. If you don’t see it, your phone isn’t supported). If you can download the Stadia app, feel free to test it. Join the Experiment and help in testing the app.

For Stadia subscribers, you can use a $10 discount off your next game. Sign up for the Pro membership to get the $10. Free games are available for your enjoyment including DOOM Eternal, Borderlands 3, and Octopath Traveler among others. Other free games ready for Stadia Pro are as follows: Little Nightmares, Get Packed, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, and SUPERHOT.

If you may remember, Play Stadia Pro was offered by Google free for two months. The offer now is only one month for those new Stadia accounts. Hopefully, you will be convinced to sign up for Stadia Pro after it’s over.

Some other improvements to the gaming platform include the mobile touch controls. Choose the ‘Try touch gamepad’ option when you see it as you launch a game. They are ready for every Stadia game available. Resolution settings are also improved. Choose the Stadia resolutions under the Settings on your Chromecast Ultra device.