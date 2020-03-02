Google Stadia may not be how we expected it initially but the tech giant still can improve on the system. It’s been almost a year since the platform was introduced to the public. It was presented as a cheat-proof and cloud-based video game setup by Google. It needs a Stadia controller to work on different Pixel phones and other Android phones. With several Stadia games offered at launch, we were anticipating an enjoyable gaming experience but there were reports of Chromecast overheating for some users.

The last set of Google Stadia updates was released last December. More games have been added since then. The platform also now works on non-Pixel devices and an e-ink Android tablet.

More Samsung, Razer, and ASUS phones can also work with Stadia. The latest update is Google Stadia 2.7 and it brings a number of changes to the US. This particular update is also said to bring YouTube live streaming and Stadia Base with a Stadia Pro free trial among others.

At the moment, you cannot register an account on the app if you don’t have a code from a Buddy Pass, Premiere Edition, or Stadia Founder. Later this year, Stadia Base and Pro free trial will be available. The app is said to present a new signup flow. Soon, the app will allow you to register even without code. The number of free accounts that can be registered may be limited to prevent a spike in players.

Another important update is the streaming of a Stadia gameplay to YouTube. This means many people can watch your gameplay on your own YouTube channel. Family sharing limit is limited to one. One game can be enjoyed at a time. If you want to play a different game, you have to buy another copy.