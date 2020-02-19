We’re still not sure about Google Stadia but we still believe it has potential. There were some issues encountered earlier but rest assured Google is always on top of things. The problem of Chromecast overheating for some users is just one. Others have been frustrated that not many phones are supported. That will change soon as Stadia Wireless Controller is supporting more phones and other devices this 2020. Chromecast Ultra can now run with Stadia. The latter now also works on non-Pixel devices and e-ink Android tablet.

Several good news about the Google Stadia is being shared. The Google Stadia Pro received two new games and more last month. This week, we learned Stadia will soon be supported on more smartphones from ASUS, Samsung, and Razer. We’re assuming those are phones powerful enough to run high-specced games.

Starting tomorrow, February 20, Stadia games can be played on more phones other than the Pixel devices. Even the new Samsung Galaxy S20 phones are supported. Stadia can soon be enjoyed on the following smartphones:

• SAMSUNG. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

• RAZER. Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2

• ASUS. ASUS ROG Phone and ASUS ROG Phone II

All these phones join the Pixel 2, 3, and 4 series phones in support and compatibility with Google Stadia. The number will be over 20 Android devices starting tomorrow. If you want to play on your TV, desktop, laptop, or tablet, you can also do so via Chromecast Ultra.

Feel free to use your Stadia Founder’s Edition or Stadia Premiere Edition. Take advantage of the Stadia Buddy Pass. There’s also the Stadia Pro trial period before you proceed with the free tier.