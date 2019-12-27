If you’ve been enjoying Google Stadia, more good news as two more games are being added to Stadia Pro. These are free games that will greet you in the new year so you can start 2020 having fun. There is more to expect from Google Stadia but for now, check out these two: Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper. Both games will arrive on the 1st of January so that’s less than a week from today. Start with Rise of the Tomb Raider and reminisce your early days of exploring with Lara Croft.

The new game is more of a second modern-day adventure. There are more secrets to uncover and more adventures to finish. Also coming to Stadia Pro is Thumper which we mentioned last month would be available at launch.

Thumper is another rhythm game that features classic action, speed, violence, and physically. The gamer is a space beetle here that will be challenged until the very end. Other games that will be available for Stadia Pro include SAMURAI SHODOWN, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Simulator 19 Platinum Edition.

Just download the ‘Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition’ before December 31, 2019, 9 AM PT. Don’t delete and the game will remain in your library. The other games we mentioned a while ago will be ready by January.