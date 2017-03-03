It was only a couple of days ago when we heard Rick Osterloh saying there won’t be any new Pixel laptop at the moment. The tech giant doesn’t have any plans of releasing a follow-up to the Pixel C anytime soon. We understand the decision but we’re still curious to know if a new Pixel phone will be unveiled at least this 2017. The former President and COO of Motorola Mobility who returned to Google as new hardware SVP last year has been working with the Pixel team and looks like his group will roll out the next-gen Pixel phone.

The Google Pixel 2 will be the formal follow-up to the Pixel and Pixel XL. That’s good to know despite reports of delays and some challenges along the way. It’s true that the Google Pixel is still in a bottleneck. We have no idea why exactly but we’ve been saying there is an audio issue and some flaw on the camera.

As early as a few weeks ago, we already noted the possibility of a Pixel 2 and the Hardware VP himself is confirming its arrival. As to when, there is no information nor any hint but we’re guessing in the second half of the year.

We’re also interested in how the Pixel 2 will be different from the first Pixel duo. The Pixel XL is a bit more powerful with the Daydream AR so we’re hoping the Pixel 2 will also have it as a standard feature.

Details are scarce but we are confident that the next-gen Pixel 2 will arrive. This somehow proves that the Pixel phones were not launched as a one-time experiment. As the replacement for the Nexus phones, the Pixel devices better be worth all the hassle and yes, the high cost.

We don’t think Google will release a mid-range or budget-friendly Pixel phone since Osterloh already confimred that the line will stay premium.

VIA: ANDROIDPIT